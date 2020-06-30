Posted: Jun 30, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 2:42 PM

Trey Stumpff

Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers gave an update on COVID-19 during the Commissioner’s meeting on Monday.

COVID-19 numbers are still on the rise across the state and locally in Nowata County there are only five active cases reported on Tuesday. There are more testing sites available throughout the county. With the Independence Day holiday coming up this weekend, Summers encourages the public to take precautions

Most of the cases being reported in Nowata County are from the long term care facilities. If you are planning to attend an Independence Day Celebration this weekend it is still highly recommended to practice social distancing.

