Posted: Jun 30, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

On a day where the state of Oklahoma saw the largest one day jump in coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than three months ago, Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference on the current state of affairs. Stitt informed Oklahomans about a color-coded system the federal government will be rolling out, which will inform people where COVID-19 hot spots are across the state.

Stitt said the goal was never to get case numbers to zero by this time, as he realizes COVID-19 is something we may have to deal with for the next two years. He is encouraged that as the state began its re-opening process, the number of hospitalizations have basically stayed the same. This is why Stitt will not mandate masks, as other states are doing.

While Stitt isn't mandating the masks, he is strongly encouraging it for the safety of everyone involved.

More than 13,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.