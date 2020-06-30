Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:52 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Statewide numbers continue to rise, as active cases in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties decreased in Tuesday's coronavirus numbers.

There were another 585 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tuesday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

That increase is by far the largest the state has seen on any individual day.

There were two-more virus related death in the state reported Tuesday, in Rogers and Mayes Counties. There have been 387 deaths statewide from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 16 active cases in Washington County, down seven cases from Monday. This is the lowest number of active cases in Washington County in more than a week.

There are also 23 active cases in Osage County, which flat from Monday.

And there are five active cases in Nowata County, down one from Monday

A total of 315 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, a decrease from late last week.