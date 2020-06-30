Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:07 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

A personal injury collision occurred in Osage County. The accident happened three miles east of Barnsdall.

A motorcycle being driven by 22-year old Javier L. Garcia was traveling westbound on County Rd. 2420 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Garcia departed the roadway to the right, overturning coming to rest on its left side. He was transported by Miller EMS to the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa with internal trunk injuries, but is listed in good condition.

The cause of the collision appears to be unsafe speed on a curve. Garcia was wearing a helmet.