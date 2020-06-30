Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 9:46 AM

Washington County voters head to the polls before they close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to make tough decisions in highly competitive races that are taking place this Primary Election.

Running for Washington County Sheriff is Scott Owen, the incumbent, Aaron Vaughan, Jeff Fesler and Nick Lay. Also in Washington County, Jill Spitzer is running for re-election for her role as Court Clerk. Patricia Phelps is running against Spitzer.

In the City of Dewey, Wayne Sell is running as the incumbent against Michael Bean for the Ward One Seat on the Dewey City Council. Also in the City of Dewey, Kay Bales is running for re-election against David Williams for a seat on the council while Stephanie Hicks is running for re-election against Terry Meade.

Andrea Nightingale is running against Robert Wall for a seat on the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education while Joanne Langworthy and Eric Epperson are running for a seat on the Oklahoma Union School Board. Lastly, Jeromy Burwell and Memory Ostrander are running for Office Five on the Collinsville Public Schools Board of Education.

Incumbent Derrel Fincher and Wendi Stearman are running for the House District 11 State Representative seat on the Republican ballot.

Washington County residents will also have a choice between Republican candidates Harold Spalding and Todd Hiett for Corporation Commissioner. Appearing on all ballots in Washington County will be State Question 802, which revolves around the addition of a provision to the Oklahoma Constitution requiring the State to expand Medicaid coverage.

On the Congressional side of the election, United States Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, the incumbent, is going up against Neil Mavis, John Tompkins, and JJ Stitt. Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu, R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr., and Elysabeth Britt are running for the same role but on the Democratic ballot.

Running for United States District One Representative on the Democratic ticket is Kojo Asamoa-Caesar and Mark Keeter. Representative Kevin Hern is running unopposed on the Republican ballot.