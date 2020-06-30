Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 9:45 AM

Ty Loftis

As election results roll in on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 later this evening, there will be several local Osage County races that we will be keeping an eye on.

County Commissioner for district two, Kevin Paslay has opted not to run for a second term. Scott Hilton, a democrat who formerly held Paslay’s seat will be running against Joe Williams in the democratic primary. Tom Teel and Steve Talburt will be going against each other on the republican side of things.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, a republican will be running against Rocky Davis. There are no democrats in that race.

The councilman-at-large seat in Pawhuska will be between the incumbent, Rodger Milleson and Steven Tolson.

Citizens in the far eastern part of the county will have a chance to vote on the Bartlesville Board of Education Seat, which Andrea Nightingale currently holds. Robert Wall is running against her.

Woodland Public Schools also has a school board election between John Watts and Jeff Nieman.

Coverage of the election will begin shortly after 7 p.m. and will be brought to you by Phillips 66, Tolson Insurance Agency and Chenoweth & Cohen Realty.