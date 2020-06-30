Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:43 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

It is Election Day and Nowata County has some decisions to make before the polls close at 7:00 p.m. across the State of Oklahoma.

Running for Nowata County District Two Commissioner on the Republican ballot are Ryan Harden and Timmie Benson. In the City of Nowata, J.T. Walton and Garry Gibson are running for the Ward 2 seat on the Nowata City Council.

Local school board elections in Nowata County revolve around Oklahoma Union Public Schools and South Coffeyville Public Schools. Joanne Langworthy and Eric Epperson are running for a seat on the OKU School Board while Michael Finney and Kayla Gilpin are running for a seat on the South Coffeyville School Board.

On the state level, Nowata County residents will have a choice between Republican candidates Harold Spalding and Todd Hiett for Corporation Commissioner. Appearing on all ballots in Nowata County will be State Question 802, which revolves around the addition of a provision to the Oklahoma Constitution requiring the State to expand Medicaid coverage.

On the Congressional side of the election, United States Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, the incumbent, is going up against Neil Mavis, John Tompkins, and JJ Stitt. Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu, R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr., and Elysabeth Britt are running for the same role but on the Democratic ballot.

Running for United States District Two Representative on the Republican ticket is the incumbent Markwayne Mullin, and candidate hopefuls Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins.