Posted: Jun 29, 2020 3:53 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 3:53 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners once again heard a dispute regarding a popular fishing spot in Nowata County near Oolagah Lake. Sandy Erne spoke on behalf of the situation regarding county road 26 in an area known as, “Devils Backbone.”

According to Erne, the homeowner of the property had continued to leave the gate closed to protect their property. There has also been reports of people vandalizing the area as well. Here is Erne discussing the situation.

The Commissioners agreed that the road be remained opened until the case can go through the court. Here is District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle on the issue.

We will have more information on this case as more details are available.