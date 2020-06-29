Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 11:27 AM Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:37 PM

Polls Open Tuesday for Primary, Polling Places Listed

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters that the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30th, for the Primary Election.

Voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House added that anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

 

PCT     PLACE                                                                     LOCATION

11        Redeemer Lutheran Church                                     3700 SE Woodland Rd

 

12        Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                                  4225 SE Adams Rd.

            Community Room, North Entrance

 

13        Highland Park Baptist Church                                  300 SE Washington Blvd

 

15        Wilson Elementary School                                       245 NE Spruce Ave

 

22        Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen)           3401 SE Price Rd

 

27        Trinity Baptist Church                                               1500 SW Oak Ave

 

28        Spirit Church                                                             2121 S. Madison Blvd

 

31        St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                                      210 SE 9th St. 

               (North Entrance)     

 

33        Revival Time Outreach Center                                   101 SW Virginia Ave

 

46        Oak Park Methodist Church                                       601 NW Brentwood Ave

 

48        East Bartlesville Christian Church                              3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

 

51        East Cross United Methodist Church                         820 SE Madison Blvd

 

54        Eastern Heights Baptist Church                                 1331 SE Swan Dr.

 

62        First Church of God                                                     222 S. Osage, Dewey

 

71        New Life Wesleyan                                                      445 S. Caney, Copan

 

73        Dewey Church of Christ                                              1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

 

74        Rose Hill Church                                                          12950 N 4000 RD

 

75        Grace Community Church                                           1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

 

76        Oglesby Assembly of God                                           401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

 

77        Vera Southern Baptist Church                                     310 W Ramona, Vera

 

78        Ramona First Baptist Church                                       499 4th St., Ramona

 

79        Caney Valley Senior Center                                         329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

 

711      Bartlesville First Church                                               4715 Price Rd.


