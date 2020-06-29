Posted: Jun 29, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 10:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 228 cases of COVID-19 reported in Monday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number is again less of an increase than what Oklahoma saw over the weekend.

There was one-more virus related death in the state reported Monday, a male older than 65 in Oklahoma County. There have now been 385 deaths from the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

There are 23 active cases in Washington County, down two from the weekend.

There are also 23 active cases in Osage County, which is down two from the weekend.

And there are still six active cases in Nowata County, down one from the weekend.

A total of 329 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, a number which has steadily risen throughout the past two weeks.