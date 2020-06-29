Posted: Jun 29, 2020 10:13 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Going into Election Day, incumbent District 11 State Representative Derrel Fincher appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Fincher talked about the importance of voting the values of his district which includes being pro-life and pro-second amendment--values he shares with his constituents. Fincher also asked voters to review his voting record on those issues as well.

Fincher touted his work in education and virtual schools and in striving for internet access to to the entire state for which he says will be one of the keys in preserving and restoring our state's economy moving forward.