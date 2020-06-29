Posted: Jun 29, 2020 9:29 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Thomas O'Connor and David Lewis Jr. appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Monday on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 to engage in a conversation that some consider sensitive to this day: a conversation on local race relations.

Both O'Connor and Lewis are very involved in the Bartlesville community and both sit on many boards. Both men also see a need for a conversation and some education when it comes to people getting along and seeking true equality when it comes to race relations and the need for equal treatment for everyone when it comes to interactions with law enforcement.

Listen to this podcast as O'Connor describes being brought up in racist surroundings in New York City and as David Lewis Jr. describes a police stop a in which he was involved few years ago that was beyond protocol primarily because of his race.