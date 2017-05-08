Posted: Jun 26, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds this Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting and they will make a number of important decisions for the county.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland presented the commissioners with a different option to direct their advertising dollars. This would be a contract and bulk media buy with Slick Engine for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will consider signing a contract with AF3 Technical Solutions that would provide website hosting, e-mail services, support services and maintenance services for the server, workstations and laptops.

The commissioners will consider signing a resolution to renew a tower site lease with Pinnacle Towers, LLC for lease space at the telecommunication facility at the Hominy Tower.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.