Posted: Jun 26, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Attorney General Mike Hunter on Friday announced his office has charged a contractor in Noble who received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in Washington and Oklahoma counties in exchange for roofing repairs he never completed.

The four felony counts against Chad Davis, 38, come after the Attorney General’s Office filed three prior felony charges against him in February. You can find the report from Bartlesville Radio's Max Gross in Feb. 2019 here.

In all seven charges, investigators allege Davis followed the same pattern of fraudulent behavior by using his company, Storm Shield Roofing and Restoration, to solicit customers, including several senior citizens, under the guise of roof replacements or repairs that he then refused to complete or refund payment made. Authorities say in both cases, Davis took around $40,000 from the victims.

All of the charges have been filed in Washington and Oklahoma counties, where the crimes were allegedly committed.

Attorney General Hunter said his office believes additional victims likely exist.

“Unfortunately, when we see a pattern of criminal behavior, as in this case, there are typically more victims than the ones who came to us,” Attorney General Hunter said. “This individual repeatedly used the same plan of deception to target Oklahomans trying to repair their homes after severe weather. Taking advantage of Oklahomans, especially targeting the elderly for personal gain, is inexcusable.”

The attorney general is encouraging individuals to contact the Consumer Protection Unit in his office if they experienced issues when working with Davis or his company at 1.833.681.1895, or email at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.