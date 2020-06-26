Posted: Jun 26, 2020 8:10 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 8:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Below are sample ballots and the precincts included for each ballot. This information was provided by the Washington County Election Board ahead of the Tuesday, June 30th, Primary Election.

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD RACES :

Bartlesville Public Schools

Collinsville Public Schools

Oklahoma Union Public Schools

DEWEY CITY COUNCIL RACES :

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT :

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT :