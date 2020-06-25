Posted: Jun 25, 2020 5:37 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 5:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Officials are currently working a wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey.

According to Cody Meade, the Assistant Fire Chief with Dewey Fire, they are letting traffic from the north come through. Traffic from the south is being diverted to Minnesota Road and Highway 75. Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jorgensen, Bartlesville Ambulance Service, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting with the accident.

No one was seriously injured in the accident. We will have more information when it becomes available.