Posted: Jun 25, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 1:53 PM

Trey Stumpff

Frontier Pool is temporarily closed after a main circulation pump impeller stopped working on Thursday.

According to the City of Bartlesville Facebook page, the pool will remain closed until the parts to fix the pump can be located. City Officials are hopeful that the pool can re-open by Friday or Saturday.

For more information you may contact Frontier Pool at 918-338-4000.