Posted: Jun 25, 2020 1:52 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Forbes Magazine has placed Arvest Bank on its “Best-In-State Banks 2020” list for Missouri and Oklahoma. Earlier in the month, Forbes Magazine honored Arvest Bank for being ranked as one of the top 10 U.S. banks.

These lists are based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks that they have or previously had checking accounts. Kim Adams, President of the Arvest Bank in Bartlesville had this to say:

“We are honored by this recognition. Our customers continue to find value in the financial solutions we provide, as well as the way we deliver service to them. We are grateful to work with so many wonderful customers in our area.”

Survey participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed banks in trust, terms and conditions, branch service, digital service and financial service.