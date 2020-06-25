Posted: Jun 25, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School District has announced three options for its students to return to learning this fall. A press release the school sent out said in part:

“These three options ensure our students are provided a quality education while meeting the needs of our families and students. Options two and three allow students to continue the distance learning experience that our school utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The second option of blended learning would allow the student to transition between learning from home and on-site learning as well. The third option of distance learning would allow for the student to have a full educational experience from home.

These students would be a part of a virtual classroom with a certified teacher providing curriculum. Superintendent David Cash says the students who choose to go with the second and third options will still get a quality education

All three options allow for students to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports and fine art programs. For more information, call 918-287-1265.