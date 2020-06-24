Posted: Jun 24, 2020 6:19 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 6:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A four-year-old boy from Prue nearly drowned at Skiatook Lake in Osage County at 12:40 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim was wading in approximately two and a half feet of water with a noodle at Twin Point Swim Beach at Skiatook Lake. The mother of the the boy was on the bank and turned to check on her other child, and when she turned back around, she noticed the victim was belly side down in the water.

Then the mother grabbed the victim out of the water and started CPR. After a few breaths and hitting the victim on the back, the victim spit-up water and started breathing normally. The victim was transported by Hominy EMS to the Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma in Tulsa County for observation. The Victim was treated and released.

The situation was investigated by Trooper Gray Freeny #277. The Osage County Sheriff’s Department, the Osage Nation, and Hominy EMS assisted with the matter.