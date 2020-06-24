Posted: Jun 24, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas Friday evening from Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium. Original plans stated that each graduate would only be allowed to have five guests attend their graduation. Administration has since lifted that ban and will allow seating on both sides of the stadium so that everyone who wants to attend may do so. From the onset, Superintendent David Cash said he was going to do all he could to make this day possible for the senior class.

Graduation can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 at 7:30 p.m. We will have more on the Pawhuska graduation in the coming days.