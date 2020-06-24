Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 11:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern and 37 of his fellow representatives wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr to thank him for the work the Department of Justice is doing to investigate the financial support received by Antifa.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said: "Antifa is a terrorist organization. It is self-evident to anyone who has witnessed the destructive, irrational behavior they use to intimidate the American people. There is a lot of confusion around the organization, who leads it, and what their reach is. This confusion will only lead to more suffering, even further undermining of our political process and the First Amendment rights."

Rep. Hern added that he is grateful to Attorney General Barr for his hard work and hopes that by investigating the financial backer and leadership of Antifa, they can better understand how deeply the problem runs. He said they want to do this so they can begin to weed it out of our country.

Lastly, Rep. Hern said he is glad to have the support of so many colleagues on this effort. He said they look forward to the conclusion of the investigation. Joining Rep. Hern in the letter include:

Rep. Randy Weber

Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Rep. Jody Hice

Rep. Bob Gibbs

Rep. Jim Banks

Rep. Daniel Meuser

Rep. Austin Scott

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

Rep. Jeff Duncan

Rep. Brian Babin

Rep. Ralph Abraham

Rep. Michael Walz

Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Rep. Gregory Steube

Rep. Debbie Lesko

Rep. Doug Collins

Rep. Scott Perry

Rep. Tom Cole

Rep. John Joyce

Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Rep. Glenn Grothman

Rep. Larry Buschon

Rep. Michael Guest

Rep. Ralph Norman

Rep. Mark Green

Rep. Dan Bishop

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

Rep. Frank Lucas

Rep. Neal Dunn

Rep. Michael Cloud

Rep. David Schweikert

Rep. Ron Wright

Rep. Roger Marshall

Rep. James Baird

Rep. Scott DesJarlais

Rep. Bill Flores

Click here to read the text of the letter.