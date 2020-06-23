Posted: Jun 23, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 3:16 PM

Max Gross

Construction is beginning in downtown Bartlesville as a part of the latest pavement rehabilitation project. Currently, some work has begun on Keeler Avenue near the post office. City manager Mike Bailey says downtown has seen a lot of work recently.

The project will consist of mill and overlay work being done on most main streets downtown. The project will cover all streets between Cherokee Avenue and Jennings Avenue and between Adams Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard.

The $2 million project is funded through the voter approved 2018 General Obligation Bond Issue. Construction is anticipated to be completed in six to eight months.