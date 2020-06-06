Posted: Jun 23, 2020 1:10 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet virtually at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24th.

Senate Bill 661 permits the BRTA to meet via videoconferencing and all trustees will attend by VideoConference. You can watch the meeting on Wednesday by clicking here.

During the meeting, the BRTA will consider and take possible action regarding a motion to amend the terms of employment of the BRTA Director. Then, the BRTA will consider and take possible action regarding a motion or resolution adopting and approving a temporary budget for one month based on the Fiscal Year 2020 BRTA Budget; and containing other matter related thereto.

This discussion will take place before the executive director give the report on the activities in TIF 1 and TIF 2 in Bartlesville.

For a full look at the agenda, click here.