Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 11:23 AM

Max Gross

New COVID-19 positive cases are being reported in Nowata, Washington and Osage Counties according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Four new cases are being reported in Washington County for a total of 381. 316 people are listed as recovered on Tuesday, 38 deaths are listed.

Osage County is also listing four new cases for a total of 146 cases. 109 recoveries are being listed by the OSDH. Eight Osage County residents have died from COVID-19. Nowata County saw one additional cases being reported. 29 cases are listed with 24 recoveries and one death.

Statewide totals have jumped to 11,028, an increase of 295 cases. Two deaths are being listed statewide, none in the tri-county area. The OSDH lists 265 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

