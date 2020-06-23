Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, advisors with the Oklahoma Small Business Disaster Center will assist business owners with completing their Emergency Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Programs applications, as well as the paperwork after disbursement.

The program notes that this is only a training exercise that is taking place via Zoom. It will take place on Wednesday, June 24th from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Speaking during the online instruction will be Dr. Samantha Lankford, an OKSBDC advisor and professor Cameron University.

Language assistance services are available for limited English proficient individuals with appropriate advance notice. Contact OKSBDC Training Manager Cindy Ruminer by email at cindy.ruminer@oksbdc.org or call 580.745.2877. All SBDC programs and services are funded are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. To register for the training, click here.

Another training will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Advisors from the Oklahoma Small Business Disaster Center will once again assist business owners with completing applications for their EIDL, PPP and USDA Business & Industry Loans Under the CARES Act. This is only a training. Special guest Susheel Kumar with the Small Business Association (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance will speak alongside advisor Barbara Bonner with the OKSBDC.

To register for Thursday's training, click here.