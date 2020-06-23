Posted: Jun 23, 2020 9:02 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education member Andrea Nightingale represents the 6th District and she is asking for your vote for a second term.

Nightingale and her husband, Chad, have lived in Bartlesville for 16 years. They have two daughters attending Ranch Heights. Nightingale was appointed to the office about two years ago when the seat was vacated by Nikki Benson, who purchased a new home in a different board district and resigned her post in July of 2018.

Nightingale says. " Serving on the school board has always interested me, and with two daughters who are now both in elementary school, my passion to be involved in their education heightened my interest. While I am not able to be at the school to volunteer during the day, I have been looking for ways to be more engaged, which started with PTO meetings. When the school board position in my district became available, I was excited and eager to support the school in another capacity."

Nightingale has participated on the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville Board for several years where she serves as board president.

During our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program Tuesday, former educator and state representative Earl Sears popped in the studio to give Andrea Nightingale a hearty endorsement for the posltion.

WATCH ANDREA NIGHTINGALE ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION