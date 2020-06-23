Posted: Jun 23, 2020 9:01 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 9:02 AM

The Veterans Connection Organization in Bartlesville and its sponsors held a successful pizza-drive last Thursday, which fed approximately 37 veterans in the area.

The event took place in the parking lot of the Strategy Center, which located near Tri County Tech along Nowata Road. On behlaf of the Veterans Connection Executive Board, VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese thanked their sponors (Luigi's Italian Restaurant, Deeper Root Ministries, and Spirit Church). She also thanked the many volunteers that helped with the now monthly pizza drive-thru for veterans.

Wanda Hayes, Walter Hayes, Renee Wilson, Judy Sutton Ann Allen, Mr. and Mrs. Shipman, Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton of Spirit Church and his wife faith, and the staff at the Strategy Center in Bartlesville. Again, Reese thanked them for the blessings they bestowed upon our local veterans. She also thanked the VCO Board for all their hard work.

Seven pizzas were also delivered to Youth Services. Reese said it was for the kids that are living at the facilities next door to the Strategy Center.

Reese said Veterans Connection Organization and its partners felt as if giving pizza to our veterans would be a great way to help them rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they will be giving away free food to veterans once a month so they will not have to cook for one day out of the month.

The pizza drive-thru lasted while supplies lasted. Veterans were asked to come in one entrance of the Strategy Center parking lot and exit out the other. They were also asked to present their ID or DD214.

Veterans Connection Organization is a small but powerful group, and Reese said she is grateful for their commitment to their mission to help veterans. She added that the VCO collaborates with anyone who is willing to pay it forward to our veterans. The VCO is not looking to compete with other groups. Rather, the non-profit wants to partner up with groups and individuals who want to improve the quality of life for our veterans.