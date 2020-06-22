Posted: Jun 22, 2020 3:27 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners continue to be cautious in the consideration of opening the courthouse to full capacity. It is something that got brought up again on Monday and Osage County Deputy Matt Clark said the current procedures they have in place are working well.

Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy made note that the commissioners meetings will continue taking place at the fairgrounds for the foreseeable future.

Bellamy said she will look back at the minutes to see if the commissioners need to make a motion on holding the meetings at the fairgrounds.