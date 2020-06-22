News
City of Bartlesville
Summer Event Coming to Downtown Bartlesville
Managing Director for the Bartlesville Community Center Val Callaghan was featured as a guest Monday morning for City Matters on AM 1400 and FM 93.3 KWON. Callaghan gave an update on the new Tower Center at Unity Square in Downtown Bartlesville.
Callaghan spoke about the upcoming concert coming up on Friday, July 10th.
You may watch the concert from your car or in the stage area. Food Trucks will also be on hand.
In addition to the concert, there will also be activities for the kids to do as well. Callaghan said that the Bartlesville fire Department will be on hand to spray water for the kids.
Families will also be able to rent yard games to use from the Bartlesville Public Library as well
For more information on this event and upcoming events happening during the summer at the Unity Square you may visit their website unitysquarebville.com
