Posted: Jun 22, 2020 1:37 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 1:43 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after being found in possession of a shotgun after being previously convicted of a felony. Raymond Clark appeared over teleconference at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing one felony count.

According to an affidavit, Clark was pulled over by a Bartlesville Police officer near Adams Boulevard and Shawnee Avenue late Sunday night. The officer noted an improper turn and erratic driving as the reason for the stop. Clark didn’t have a license and would not say if there were any weapons in the vehicle.

A search of the trunk of the vehicle revealed a loaded 12 gauge shotgun. Clark also had a City of Bartlesville warrant. He has previous convictions for drug possession, burglary and assault. Clark said in court that he was just trying to defend his family. He then directed several expletives at judge Russell Vaclaw before being escorted out of the arraignment room. Clark’s bond was set at $30,000.