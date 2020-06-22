Posted: Jun 22, 2020 12:14 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 12:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning and accomplished a number of things.

The commissioners had discussion regarding making any further amendments for public admittance to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties. It was noted that the current procedures have been working fine so the commissioners opted to keep those in place. The commissioners did mention that they plan to continue meeting at the fairgrounds until further notice.

The commissioners approved the move of the Hominy nutrition site to 215 N. Price Street. This was requested because the current building was old and outdated. They also signed an agreement to allow the Indian Nations Council on Government to provide nutrition services to the county through June 30th, 2024.

The commissioners also signed a resolution to participate in the ACCO-SIG property and liability insurance program for just over $246,000. They signed the same resolution to participate in the ACCO-SIF workman’s comp insurance program as well.

Two utility permits were signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.