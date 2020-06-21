Posted: Jun 21, 2020 7:44 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2020 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

SpiritChurch will move to online services this Sunday morning out of precaution because part of the staff was exposed to a member that tested positive for COVID-19.

You can watch the church service online at spiritchurch.tv.

Pastor Darryl Wootton will continue the sermon series titled: "What's In Your Garden?" Services begin at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. You can also stream the services on the SpiritChurch Facebook page.

You can listen to the broadcast of the 9:30 service on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3. The broadcast can also be streamed on the Bartlesville Radio app or on bartlesvilleradio.com.

Below is the announcement from the church's Facebook page about services moving online this Father's Day: