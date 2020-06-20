Posted: Jun 20, 2020 8:08 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2020 8:08 AM

Garrett Giles

An agreement between the Washington County Commissioners and the County Building Commission will be discussed and possibly approved in the next Commissioners’ meeting. The Building Commission is also known as the County Courthouse Building Commission. The agreement relates to a parking lot in Bartlesville.

Next, the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a resolution to execute the agreement establishing the Association of County Commissioner of Oklahoma, Self-Insured Group and intent to participate in ACCO-SIG for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

A private property agreement between Ernest Blum Revocable Trust and District One of Washington County will be discussed and possibly approved. Later, the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a detention services agreement with ROCMND Area Youth Service, Inc. for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. A resale property fund financial statement from County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh may be approved by the Commissioners as well.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22nd in the Commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.