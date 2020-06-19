Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 2:53 PM

Max Gross

An alleged road rage incident led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man on Wednesday. Tommy Gordon was charged with one count of domestic abuse for an incident that occurred in downtown Bartlesville.

According to an affidavit, two female victims reported that Gordon was following their vehicle with his car through downtown. They claimed that Gordon intentionally hit their vehicle while driving recklessly. Officers observed video showing Gordon driving erratically and following the victims. Gordon then hit the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

Bond was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the victims. Gordon has no previous legal history in Washington County according to online court records.