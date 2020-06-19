Posted: Jun 19, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

As President Donald Trump comes to Tulsa on Saturday, case numbers for the coronavirus continue to rise. This is why Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt wants people to be cautious as they consider going to see the Trump rally.

Stitt says it is important to recognize that COVID-19 is here, but proper hand washing and social distancing will slow the spread of the virus. Stitt says he is looking forward to introducing Trump at Saturday night's rally.

Stitt says it is doubtful that Trump will visit the Greenwood District in Tulsa.