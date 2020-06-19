Posted: Jun 19, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 10:39 AM

Max Gross

Rain has put a halt on the Doenges Ford Indians action at the AABC Red River Regional Qualifier in Enid on Friday. The Indians will now play a doubleheader on Saturday from David Allen Memorial Ballapark. Game one is set for 3:45 against the Southwest Shockers Black and game two will follow at 6 p.m. against the Oklahoma Drillers. Radio coverage for both games will be on KWON AM 1400--fM 93.3.

Bartlesville is 1-1 in the tournament and 7-9 on the summer season.