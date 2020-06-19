Posted: Jun 19, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 10:27 AM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma continues to see a boom in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the most recent situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 352 new cases are being reported in Oklahoma. In total, there are now 9,706 cases which is up from 8,231 on Sunday. 19 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 this week.

Locally, numbers have increased but on a much smaller scale. Washington County is listing 361 cases, 309 recoveries and 38 deaths. 13 new cases and one death have been reported this week in Washington County.

Osage County has seen the biggest increase locally this month. Osage currently lists 124 cases, 97 recoveries and eight deaths. Osage County has added 12 new cases since Sunday. Nowata County is at 27 cases, 22 recoveries and one death. Just two new positive cases have been added since Monday.

