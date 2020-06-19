Posted: Jun 19, 2020 6:28 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 6:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Registered voters in Washington County who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23rd won’t have to miss the June 30th, Primary Election.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23rd, to vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.

If you think that you or someone you know fits into this category, contact the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 as soon as possible for more information.