Posted: Jun 18, 2020 12:48 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The St. John Catholic School in Bartlesville held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon celebrating the school’s new playground equipment. This is a project that has been in the works since 2017 and the Director of Development and Mission Advancement at St. John Catholic School, Elizabeth Thrash is glad to see the final piece of the puzzle finally get put into place.

The playground equipment also includes picnic tables, a water fountain and can be used for other things such middle school students using it for reading groups. Thrash talks about some of the other features the area has to offer.

Thrash was sure to thank all of the donors who made this possible.