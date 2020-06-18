Posted: Jun 18, 2020 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 9:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville will resume disconnecting utility service for non-payment beginning Wednesday, July 1st, CFO/City Clerk Jason Muninger said this week.

The City had suspended utility cut-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to help those who faced financial hardships because of the nationwide shut-down. In a statement, City Clerk Jason Muninger said , "However, as we have reopened City facilities and moved our restrictions to align with Gov. (Kevin) Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely plan, this program is being discontinued and utility disconnections for non-payment are being resumed.”.

The City will offer payment plans to those who need a little time to catch up.

Muninger said: "We understand this could create difficulties for some residents. We will do our best to work with anyone who needs to make payment arrangements. They just need to contact us as soon as possible, and certainly prior to their disconnection date, to set up a plan."

To speak with someone about a payment plan, contact the Utility Billing Department at utilitybilling@cityofbartlesville.org or call 918.338.4224.