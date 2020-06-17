Posted: Jun 17, 2020 3:28 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 3:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Autumn Garza is Bartlesville Radio's day five winner in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

Garza won a $20 gift certificate from Speedy Drinks. She said she goes to Speedy Drinks with her dad at least once every couple of weeks.

Garza said her dad deserves it because he does so much for her and is always there to help others. She said he is always there to give her advice or help her when she needs him.

As a student at the University of Oklahoma, Garza said her dad does so much for her and allows her to participate in different opportunities without letting her worry about the financial circumstances. Her dad helps her accomplish so much and she could not have done it without his help and support.

Garza said her dad always lets her know when she has done a great job, how proud he is of her, and how much he loved and care about her. Whenever a friend or stranger needs help, her dad never hesitates and tries to help immediately.

On top of all of that, Garza said her dad works a crazy schedule. Garza said her dad has worked on holidays like Christmas, New Years and Thanksgiving. One night, Garza said she was on a highway coming home and she got a flat tire, but luckily her dad was on the night shift and he was able to talk to me the whole time to help her and keep her calm. She said he made her make sure she got help so she could get home safely. She got home at 3:00 a.m.

Garza said she is grateful for all that her dad has done for her and everyone else. She said she is glad that her dad is her dad.

As a daily winner, Garza will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m.

Be sure to tune in again to your favorite Bartlesville Radio stations on Thursday as you will have a chance to win a $48 gift card from Mr. Klean Car Wash.