State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PM
Governor Stitt Provides CARES Act Update
Ty Loftis and Tom Davis
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt provided an update regarding CARES Act funding across the state on Wednesday morning. Stitt says the government has done a great job setting the needed funding up and is also doing a good job distributing it.
The CARES Act delivered $1.2 billion to the state of Oklahoma to support COVID-19 response, including the expansion of testing and tracing. This money also included the purchase of PPE and improvements of infrastructure or operations for the delivery of public services that has been impacted by COVID-19.
