Posted: Jun 17, 2020 9:21 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m.

The event will be held at St. John Catholic School, which is located at 816 S. Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. This ribbon cutting ceremony is to celebrate the recently constructed school playground.

St. John Catholic School Principal Cristel Miller, Friar John O'Neill of St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, Senator Julie Daniels, and John B. Kane from the Lyon Foundation will be in attendance. The public is welcome to attend the event.