Posted: Jun 16, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 2:08 PM

Max Gross

More road construction will be coming to downtown Bartlesville starting Monday, June 22. The second phase of the Downtown Central Business District Paving Rehabilitation and Landscaping project is set to begin. This consists of asphalt work and restriping of several downtown streets to include bike lanes.

The work will start on the southwest portion of downtown and work its way northeast. The project will cover all streets between Cherokee Avenue and Jennings Avenue and between Adams Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard. Core streets such as Adams Boulevard, Hensley Boulevard, Frank Phillips Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue will not be included in this project.

One-way traffic will be instituted on effected streets during construction. The $2 million project is funded through the voter approved 2018 General Obligation Bond Issue. Construction is anticipated to be completed in six to eight months.