Posted: Jun 16, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 2:00 PM

Max Gross

An alleged murder that occurred last July in Bartlesville could be heard on this summer’s jury docket. Dalton Taylor is facing charges of murder in the first degree for the shooting death Daniel Speck. A formal arraignment was held for Taylor on June 10. Judge Russell Vaclaw set Taylor’s case for the jury sounding docket on July 8 at 9 a.m. Taylor remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Taylor is accused of shooting Speck with a shotgun in an alleyway on 8th Street in Bartlesville. Police records at the time claim that Taylor fled to Tulsa but then later turned himself into police custody. Three others were arrested in connection with the case last summer. Bryan Daniel had firearms charges dismissed. Felicity Covington and Steven Morris are each facing accessory to murder and other related pending charges.