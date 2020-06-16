Posted: Jun 16, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 1:43 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Richard Kane YMCA has extended the deadline to apply for lifeguard positions at Sooner Pool to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17th.

The YMCA, which manages both Sooner and Frontier Pools announced last week that lifeguards are needed to open Sooner Pool for the 2020 season.

The YMCA is offering a “Fast Track Lifeguard Certification course, which will be held 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. June 22-24 at the YMCA, located at 101 N. Osage Ave. in Bartlesville. Candidates must complete the training to serve as a lifeguard for Sooner Pool for the summer season.

To participate applicants must, have a minimum ability to work noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week, be at least 15 years of age to apply, return for a prerequisite swim test on Wednesday, June 17th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., complete the application, provide schedule availability, pay in full and be able to pass the prerequire skills evaluation by the end of the day Wednesday, June 17th.

The cost for the Fast Track Lifeguard Certification Course is $150 for YMCA members and $200 for non-members.

For more information to register for the Sooner Pool Lifeguards training, contact the Richard Kane YMCA at 918-336-0713 or at 101 N. Osage Ave.