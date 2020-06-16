News
Pawhuska Library
Pawhuska Public Library Holding Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program at the Pawhuska Public Library, titled, “Imagine Your Story,” kicked off on Monday. Because of social distancing guidelines, there will be a major focus on book handouts, craft bags, a writing contest and prizes.
Those in kindergarten through fifth grade may go to the library through Friday, June 26th to get a bag containing a book, craft and comic picture page. These bags are free to each child. Prizes will be available if the child writes a story using the picture page with the bag. You may also send a photo of the given craft you make to Pawhuska.library@gmail.com.
Teens and adults who read six books through Saturday, August 15th will be in a drawing with a chance to win a gift certificate from a local business in Pawhuska. There will be one teenage winner and one adult winner.
The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If concerned about social distancing, curbside service is also available. E-books can also be checked out at Pawhuska.okpls.org. The library is currently able to hold meetings of 10 people or less. Beginning on Thursday, the library will host a weekly story time at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 918-287-3989.
