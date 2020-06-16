Posted: Jun 16, 2020 11:17 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The Summer Reading Program at the Pawhuska Public Library, titled, “Imagine Your Story,” kicked off on Monday. Because of social distancing guidelines, there will be a major focus on book handouts, craft bags, a writing contest and prizes.

Those in kindergarten through fifth grade may go to the library through Friday, June 26th to get a bag containing a book, craft and comic picture page. These bags are free to each child. Prizes will be available if the child writes a story using the picture page with the bag. You may also send a photo of the given craft you make to Pawhuska.library@gmail.com.

Teens and adults who read six books through Saturday, August 15th will be in a drawing with a chance to win a gift certificate from a local business in Pawhuska. There will be one teenage winner and one adult winner.

The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If concerned about social distancing, curbside service is also available. E-books can also be checked out at Pawhuska.okpls.org. The library is currently able to hold meetings of 10 people or less. Beginning on Thursday, the library will host a weekly story time at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 918-287-3989.