Posted: Jun 16, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 10:26 AM

Max Gross

After three days with no COVID-19 deaths statewide, four are being reported in Oklahoma on Tuesday including one in Washington County. The death is a man at least 65 years old according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

38 people in Washington County have died from COVID-19. Three new cases are being reported for a total of 353. 304 people are listed as recovered. After a few days of increases, Osage County remains constant at 114 cases, 92 recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County lists 26 cases, up one since Monday with one deaths reported overall.

Statewide 228 more cases are reported. In total, 8,645 cases are confirmed. This is the fifth straight day that more than 150 new cases have been reported.

MORE INFO HERE.