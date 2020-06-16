Posted: Jun 16, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Tuesday, June 30th, Primary Election, should apply now.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, House urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early. She said going to the Oklahona State Election Board website is the easiest way to apply for an absentee ballot. If you need any help applying for an absentee ballot, you can call the Washington County Election Board and they will walk you through it.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. Voters can also apply online for absentee ballots at the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, June 25, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm or Friday, June 26th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Saturday, June 27th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918.337.2850.